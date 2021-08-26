CHSE To Conduct +2 Exams With 70% Syllabus This Year As Well

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to conduct the Plus II examinations for the academic year 2021-22 reducing the syllabus by 30 percent like the previous year.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting convened by the Department of Higher Education on Thursday.

The CHSE Secretary Tushar Kanti Tripathy informed that the council has decided to implement an internal examination system for the first year and second-year students while the college authorities will hold three internal examinations and one final exam for the students of Class-XI.

The proposals on the internal assessment system have been sent to the State Government for final approval, the CHSE Secretary added.