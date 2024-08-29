CHSE Record Supplier Placed Under Arrest in DA Case

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Purendra Kumar Sethy, Record Supplier, CHSE, Odisha for amassing disproportionate assets.

Based on searches conducted on properties of Sethy, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 1 multi-storeyed building of area 10, 880 sqft in BBSR, Deposits Rs.16.77 Lakhs, Cash Rs.1.70 Lakhs, 2 Four wheelers, etc. which he could not explain satisfactorily. Besides,16 benami RORs (Land Pattas of different sizes of plots) were recovered, which are under verification.

Following this, Sethy has been placed under arrest and will be forwarded to the Court today. In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.10/2024 has been registered against Sethy.