CHSE Plus 2 Science & Commerce Results To Be Declared Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the results of the Plus Two Science and Commerce stream on Wednesday.

This has been informed by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday.

According to School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Das, the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 will be announced at 4 PM tomorrow.