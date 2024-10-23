Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced on Wednesday the timetable for the internal assessment, project examination, and practical examination of the Annual Higher Secondary Examinations for the year 2025.

As per the notification, the internal assessments and project examinations are scheduled from December 23 to December 30, and the practical examinations from January 2 to January 12, are to be conducted in all higher secondary schools and colleges throughout the state.

Schedule for Internal Assessment (Regular)/ Project (Regular & Ex-Regular):

Dates: December 23 to December 30, 2024

Science: All non-practical subjects

Arts: All non-practical subjects.

Commerce: All non-practical/non-project subjects.

Vocational: All non-practical subjects.

Correspondence course: All non-practical subjects.

Projects: Project evaluation and viva-voce for subjects of commerce stream.

Schedule for Annual HS Practical (Regular and Ex-Regular)

Dates: January 2, 2025 to January 12, 2025

Science: Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Electronics, Computer Science, Bio-technology, Statistics, Geography, Geology, Information Technology.

Arts: Education, Information Technology, Psychology, Anthropology, Indian music, home science, statistics, Geography.

Commerce: Information Technology, computer application.

Integrated vocational: TTV, FTV, PHV, OMV, BNV, ITV (Arts, Science and Commerce), DAV, HOV, EDV, MTV (Science)

