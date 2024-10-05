Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the schedule for the annual Plus II Examination for the year 2025 on Saturday.

Dr Prashant Kumar Parida, the CHSE Examination Controller, declared that the exams will occur in two stages. The internal exams are scheduled from December 26 to 30, followed by the practical exams from January 2 to January 12. The main examination will take place from February 15 to March 20. Results for all streams will be declared within 45 days of the last exam.

The process of form submission for the Plus II exam is currently underway. Students who have not yet submitted their forms should do so by the specified deadline. It is important to note that students with less than 75% attendance will not be issued admit cards.

