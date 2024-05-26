CHSE Odisha Class 12th results announced





Cuttack: The Council of Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar announced the Plus-2 exam results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Pass percentages were 80.95% for Arts, 86.93% for Science, and 82.27% for Commerce, with girls outperforming boys across all streams. The vocational stream recorded a 68.02% pass rate.

The pass percentage of boys in Arts is 72.68 and that of girls is 87.56. In Science, the pass percentage of boys is 86.21 while that of girls is 87.74. Similarly, in Commerce, 80.40 per cent of boys have passed while the pass percentage of girls is 85.55.

As per information available from the CHSE, 21 higher secondary schools in Arts, 292 schools in Science and 92 schools in Commerce have scored 100 per cent results. However, no schools have reported zero results.

Candidates will need to enter their registration number/roll number and password to view their scorecards.



To check the results, follow these steps:



– Visit the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.



– Navigate to the CHSE Class 12 results link on the homepage.



– Enter your registration number, roll number, and date of birth, then click submit.



– The result will be displayed on the screen.



– Save and download the CHSE plus 2 HS result for future reference.



