CHSE Decides To Re-Introduce 100% Syllabus For Academic Session 2022-23

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has decided on Tuesday to re-introduce 100 per cent syllabus along with its question paper pattern prevailing in the session 2019- 20.

As per the latest notification, the CHSE has announced to make it effect from session 2022-23 in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational stream.

The CHSE has further clarified that the regular students appearing for Annual H.S.Examination, 2023 and onwards shall appear the examination with full syllabus (100%).

Such a decision has been taken following necessary approval from the Odisha government.

Similarly, the pattern of questions will be similar as provided in 2019 syllabus. However, the students registered up to 2020 and failed in H.S.Examination Annual/Instant 2022, will appear the 2023 and 2024 annual examination with reduced syllabus and the pattern of questions will be that of the 2022 annual examination.