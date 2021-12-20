CHSE Begins Preparations For Annual +2 Exams; Likely To Be Held In Mar 2022

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is likely to conduct the upcoming annual Plus II examinations in the month of March 2022.

On Monday, the board issued a notice to all higher secondary (H.S.) schools under its jurisdiction to mandatorily complete the Third Quarter – End Examination for class XII students by 10.01.2022 without fail.

The principals of all H.S. schools have been asked to keep the marks of all the three Quarter-End Examinations ready in the tabulation register specifically maintained for this purpose.

The CHSE has informed that it will complete the process of allotting board registration numbers to all students of Plus II soon. The tabulation register maintained at the institution Level must contain College Roll No. of the students and their CHSE Registration No, the board stated in the circular to the authorities of all H.S schools.