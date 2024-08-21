CHSE Announces Tentative Dates for Plus II Board Exams

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has announced the provisional dates for the annual Plus II board examinations, set to begin on February 15, 2025.

This early notification aims to help students and educational institutions complete the syllabus promptly.

The CHSE has scheduled the practical exams from December 26, 2024, to January 15, 2025. The board, however, retains the authority to alter these dates if required and will notify students of any changes via their schools and colleges, as well as on the board’s official website.

The early announcement of the exam schedule is designed to enable students to organize their study time efficiently, alleviate stress, and prepare adequately. The announcement was made by the Board Chairman, Prashant Kumar Parida.

In line with the board’s decision, the question paper format for the Plus II exams in 2025 will undergo modifications. Students will be examined on an 80-mark theory paper instead of the traditional 100 marks.

To pass, the students must achieve a minimum of 24 marks, which constitutes 30% of the total marks. An additional 20 marks will be assigned for internal assessments, but these will not contribute to the determination of passing or failing the theory exam.