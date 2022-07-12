Chromecast Launched With Google TV In India, Priced At Rs 6,399

New Delhi: Google has recently launched the all-new Chromecast with Google TV in India. With this users will be able to find movies, shows, and more from various apps and subscriptions (including Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others) in one single location.

Price

Chromecast with Google TV will be available for Rs 6,399 starting today on Flipkart and soon on other retail outlets. It will soon be available for purchase through retail outlets as well. As a launch offer, buyers purchasing the device until September 15, 2022, will be eligible to get a surprise cashback coupon for the Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Specification

The Chromecast with Google TV remote features a dedicated button for popular streaming services including Netflix, and YouTube and as the company says, it will give users instant access to the content they want “with no need to juggle multiple remotes, thanks to Google’s programmable TV controls for power, volume, and input”.

The Google TV’s For You tab provides personalised suggestions for users from the platforms they subscribe to and also lets users bookmark movies and shows to watch later. Users can add to this Watchlist from the phone or the laptop and this list will get updated on the TV.

Google’s Chromecast with Google TV brings in access to platforms like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, Zee5, etc, so users have a very wide range of content to choose from.

Those buying the Chromecast with Google TV will get free YouTube Premium access for up to three months with the device. The Chromecast with Google TV can be purchased right now from Flipkart, it will be available in more retail outlets soon.