Rose Cookies Recipe
Christmas Special! Eggless Rose Cookies Recipe

By Pragativadi News Service
Eggless Rose Cookies is a sweet, crispy deep-fried, cookie-like snack made with all-purpose flour, coconut milk, and sugar. It is similar to the Swedish Rosette Cookies and is traditionally made during Christmas time in India.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups All-purpose flour
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 + 2 tbsp water
  • Oil for frying (Vegetable or Canola)

Instructions

  • In a mixing bowl add all-purpose flour, salt and sugar. Mix them all together.
  • Next, add coconut milk and mix.
  • Once that is done, add water gradually and mix all the ingredients until you a end up with a medium thick batter.
  • Set this batter aside for 15 to 20 minutes.
  • Heat oil in a frying pan or kadhai.
  • Once the oil has heated dip the mould in it.
  • Then quickly remove the mould and dip it 3/4th way into the batter.
  • Pick the battered up mould and dip it into the hot oil. After few seconds shake off the mould gently and the cookies will release into the oil.
  • Fry until golden brown.
  • Remove and drain it on paper towels.
  • Store it in an air-tight container or large ziploc bags.

Notes

  • These eggless rose cookies can be stores for 2 to 3 weeks.
  • You can eat it plain or sprinkles some confectioner’s sugar while serving
