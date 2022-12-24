Christmas Special! Eggless Rose Cookies Recipe
Eggless Rose Cookies is a sweet, crispy deep-fried, cookie-like snack made with all-purpose flour, coconut milk, and sugar. It is similar to the Swedish Rosette Cookies and is traditionally made during Christmas time in India.
Ingredients
- 2 cups All-purpose flour
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 + 2 tbsp water
- Oil for frying (Vegetable or Canola)
Instructions
- In a mixing bowl add all-purpose flour, salt and sugar. Mix them all together.
- Next, add coconut milk and mix.
- Once that is done, add water gradually and mix all the ingredients until you a end up with a medium thick batter.
- Set this batter aside for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Heat oil in a frying pan or kadhai.
- Once the oil has heated dip the mould in it.
- Then quickly remove the mould and dip it 3/4th way into the batter.
- Pick the battered up mould and dip it into the hot oil. After few seconds shake off the mould gently and the cookies will release into the oil.
- Fry until golden brown.
- Remove and drain it on paper towels.
- Store it in an air-tight container or large ziploc bags.
Notes
- These eggless rose cookies can be stores for 2 to 3 weeks.
- You can eat it plain or sprinkles some confectioner’s sugar while serving
Comments are closed.