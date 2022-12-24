Christmas Special! Eggless Rose Cookies Recipe

Eggless Rose Cookies is a sweet, crispy deep-fried, cookie-like snack made with all-purpose flour, coconut milk, and sugar. It is similar to the Swedish Rosette Cookies and is traditionally made during Christmas time in India.

Ingredients

2 cups All-purpose flour

1 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1 1/2 + 2 tbsp water

Oil for frying (Vegetable or Canola)

Instructions

In a mixing bowl add all-purpose flour, salt and sugar. Mix them all together.

Next, add coconut milk and mix.

Once that is done, add water gradually and mix all the ingredients until you a end up with a medium thick batter.

Set this batter aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

Heat oil in a frying pan or kadhai.

Once the oil has heated dip the mould in it.

Then quickly remove the mould and dip it 3/4th way into the batter.

Pick the battered up mould and dip it into the hot oil. After few seconds shake off the mould gently and the cookies will release into the oil.

Fry until golden brown.

Remove and drain it on paper towels.

Store it in an air-tight container or large ziploc bags.

Notes