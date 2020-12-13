Christmas makets come up in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: While outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has marred several festivals and auspicious occasions this year, Capital city is getting ready for Christmas celebration.

This could be seen evidently with hundreds of gifts items placed in temporary Christmas markets set up in different parts of the city like Unit 1.

Several vendors open makeshift shops in and around the city from December 10 to sell Christmas offerings every year. People throng these shops to buy Christmas tress and decoration items such as colour balls, stars, bells etc.