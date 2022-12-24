Christmas Eve 2022: History, significance

New Delhi: Christmas is around the corner and people across the globe are gearing up to celebrate the festival with great pomp. It is annually celebrated on December 25, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. In many countries, it is celebrated religiously by a majority of Christian communities as well as culturally by many non-Christians. A day before Christmas, i.e., on December 24, people observed Christmas Eve, which has its own significance and history.

The custom of celebrating Christmas Eve, which is also known as the Vigil of Christmas, is partly derived from the Christian liturgy, which begins at sunset and is based on the Book of Genesis’s Story of Creation, saying the first day starts in the evening and ends in the morning. It is also believed that Jesus Christ was born at midnight in the region of Palestine on the night between December 24 and 25, although his actual birth date is still a topic of research among many scholars.

Many Christmas traditions that we follow today have their roots in pre-Christian winter festivals, which included the importance of candles and decorations made from evergreen bushes and trees, symbolising everlasting light and life.

A midwinter festival was held during the Roman era. It was a relaxing period with a lot of parties and merry-making. It was very common to offer small gifts to relatives, friends, and loved ones. The celebration of the winter solstice, which fell on December 25 according to the Roman calendar, marked the culmination of this festival.