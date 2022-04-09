Chris Silverwood appointed as Sri Lanka men’s head coach

Sri Lanka Cricket have roped in Chris Silverwood as their national men’s team’s head coach for a two-year period.

Silverwood will be taking over the reins as Sri Lanka’s head coach with the upcoming away Test series against Bangladesh being his first assignment with the side.

“I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started,” said Silverwood. “They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon,” he added.

Ashley De Silva, the CEO of SLC also congratulated Silverwood: “We are delighted to appoint Chris as the new Head Coach of the national team. He is an extremely experienced coach and from our discussions with him in the recruitment process it is clear he has the required qualities we are looking for to take the team forward.”

Silverwood, who was appointed England’s head coach in October 2019, quit his role with the English side after the 4-0 Test Ashes series loss to Australia earlier this year.