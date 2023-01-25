Chris Hipkins Sworn in as New Zealand PM

Wellington: Chris Hipkins was sworn on Wednesday as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the unexpected resignation last week of Jacinda Ardern. Hipkins, 44, has promised a back-to-basics approach focusing on the economy and what he described as the “pandemic of inflation.”

“This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life. It feels pretty real now. I am energised and excited by the challenges that lie ahead,” Hipkins said after taking the oath as the country’s 41st Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Carmel Sepuloni was sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister, the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has taken on the role. She also congratulated Hipkins and thanked him for the trust he’d placed in her.

Hipkins, who led New Zealand’s response against the COVID-19 pandemic, entered Parliament in 2008 and became the Spokesperson for Education at the beginning of 2013.

He is presently the MP for Remutaka, the Minister for National Security and Intelligence, and the Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services.

This development comes 5 days after outgoing PM Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, 19 January, announced that she will step down as the top official in February.