Choudwar: Woman charred to death, 12 houses gutted in major fire

Tangi: A woman was charred to death after a major fire gutted 12 houses in Haridapal village Adivasi Sahi under Karanji panchayat within Choudwar police station limits on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deceased woman has been identified as Pushpalata Mahanta. She reportedly failed to come out of the house when the fire engulfed.

As the village is located in a hilly region and sans electricity and water facilities, the Choudwar fire brigade personnel had a tough ordeal to douse the flames, source said.

As many as 12 houses have been gutted in the blaze which also claimed the life of a woman. However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.