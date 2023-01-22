Chopped Up Body Found Stuffed In Suitcase In Khurdha

Khurdha: In a shocking incident, police today recovered body of a youth chopped into pieces from inside a suitcase at Nachuni in Khurdha district.

The body was dumped near the crowded Tarini temple on Haripur Road near Nachuni. Police seized the body in the suitcase. However, the identity of the deceased has not been ascertained.

It is suspected that some miscreants killed the young man, stuffed the body in a bag and dumped it. Police have launched investigation to establish the identity of the youth.

On the other hand, the height of the deceased is about 5 feet 3 inches, police said.

Further investigation is underway.