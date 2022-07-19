Cholera outbreak identified in Rayagada

Rayagada: The diarrhoea causing bacteria has been identified as Vibrio Cholera in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Rayagada district on Sunday.

Three out of nine samples of rectal swab of patients in the district were found to have presence of the carrier bacteria.

The samples collected from patients were examined at the Regional Medical and Research Centre (RMRC) field unit in Tikiri and Dhudukabahal villages under Kashipur block, which confirmed the presence of the carrier bacteria

Briefing the media, Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh informed that adequate measures have been taken to control the water-borne disease.

Two temporary health care centres have been established in the area and a helpline number also been issued for emergency purposes.

Some villages of Kashipur are on river bank and as per reports, the river water and the ground water is contaminated. The locals of diarrhoea contaminated village will get drinking water to be supplied through water tanker two to three times a day.

Over 20 people from four panchayats including Tikiri and Dhudukabahal are undergoing treatment at Kashipur and Tikiri hospitals.

So far, six people have died and 71 others hospitalised due to the water-borne disease.

The water-borne disease was first reported in Maliguda village, and later in Dudukabahal, Tikiri, Gobrighati, Routghati and Jalakhura villages, officials said.

Many others in Dangasil, Renga, Hadiguda, Maikanch, Sankarada and Kuchipadar villages are also down with diarrhoea and are undergoing treatment at home, they said.

Cholera breaks out due to various reasons including consumption of contaminated water, said a health expert adding the bacteria’s toxic shape increases in favourable climate.

Uproarious scenes were witnessed in the Assembly on Saturday over diarrhoea deaths in Rayagada district with Opposition Congress members demanding a statement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the issue.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra said people in Rayagada district do not have access to proper food and live on mango kernel and liquor which is why they are dying due to diarrhoea.