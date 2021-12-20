Chittaranjan Palai Death Case: 3 Accused Undergo Polygraph Test

Bhubaneswar: The lie-detection test of three persons, arrested in the death case of Chittaranjan Palai, were conducted today.

The three accused-Jagannath Sarangi alias Jaga, his associate and a woman underwent the test at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Rasulgarh here.

It is pertinent to mention here that Palai went missing on December 10 night after attending a feast hosted by another aide of Burma, Jagannath Sarangi alias Jaga at Matiapada in Puri. Later, his body was fished out from Nuanai near Puri on Monday.

Palai was a key aide of BJD leader and deputy chairman of State Planning Board, Sanjay Das Burma.