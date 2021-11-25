Chit Fund Company Director Held For Duping Investors

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday arrested one of the directors of chit fund company Akash India Multi Complex Ltd., on charges of duping people to the tune of Rs 3 crore.

The accused, identified as Sudarsan Senapati, was arrested on the basis of a written complaint filed by one Debendra Kumar Nayak.

As per the complaint, Akash India Multi Complex Ltd., represented through its MD Kedarnath Sahoo and other directors, duped a large number of investors to the tune of crores by promising high returns on investments in various schemes launched by the company, which had its registered office at Dumduma, Bhubaneswar and branch offices at Niali, Charichhak, Puri, Astaranga, Baungarigaon, Panikoili, Brahmagiri and Jagatsinghpur.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sudarsan Senapati along with other accused persons during the year 2011 to 2016 had collected approximately Rs 3 crores from people under different schemes of the company. Initially, the company had made some meagre payments to the investors to win their trust but subsequently, from the year 2013, it stopped making any payment to the investors and closed down offices functioning at different places while the accused persons absconded.

Earlier, accused MD Kedarnath Sahoo, Director Suresh Chandra Sahoo, and Chief Executive Subash Chandra Mohanty were arrested in connection with the case.