Chit Fund Case: Former Andhra MLA Held By Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police have apprehended a former Andhra MLA and current chairman of Andhra Pradesh Education And Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation for his alleged complicity in a 2019 chit fund case. The arrestee has been identified as Malla Vijay Prasad.

Acting on reliable input, a team of Crime Branch of the Odisha Police conducted a raid at Malla’s residence and office in Visakhapatnam yesterday. Following a thorough search, they found several documents regarding the scam and seized them.

According to allegations, Malla’s Visakhapatnam-based Welfare Group of Companies has allegedly duped investors of around Rs 1200 crore. The company was majorly active in Berhampur, Jeypore, Similiguda, Bhadrak, Balasore, and some coastal areas in Odisha.