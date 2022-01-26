Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Chennai: Megastar Chiranjeevi has tested positive for Covid-19. The Acharya actor on Wednesday took to his social media handles to announce his diagnosis.

On his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon! (sic)”

On the work front, the Sye Raa actor is awaiting the release of Acharya on April 1. He has Bhola Shankar, Godfather, and two untitled projects with directors Bobby and Venky Kudumula in the pipeline.