Chiranjeevi Shares Adorable Video Of A Kid Dancing To Waltair Veerayya Song: Watch

New Delhi: Actor Chiranjeevi on Sunday shared a video of a two-year-old dancing his heart out to a song from his film inside the theatre.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the video and wrote: “What a bundle of joy (heart eyes emoji). With Rocking Tiny Fans like these Poonakalu Loading looks set for Next generation too (smiling emoji). @RaviTeja_offl @dirbobby @MythriOfficial @ThisIsDSP.”

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi in the role of a fisherman who helps a local police officer in nabbing an infamous drug peddler, who escapes from police custody and flees to Malaysia.