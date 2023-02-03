Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Radikaa Pay Tributes To ‘Man Of Timeless Films’ K Viswanath

New Delhi: Filmmaker K Viswanath died on Thursday due to age-related alignments. He was 92. Celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Ravi Teja and Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to remember the auteur.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who had worked with Viswanath in three iconic films, tweeted, “Salute to a master (sic).” He shared the photo of a handwritten note that read, “Kalathapasvi K Viswanath fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence, his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan. Kamal Haasan (sic).”

Salute to a master . pic.twitter.com/zs0ElDYVUM — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2023

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti (sic).”

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who had worked with Viswanath in Swathi Kiranam, tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathi Kiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones (sic).”

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6ElhuSh53e — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 2, 2023

Actor Radikaa Sarath Kumar, who had also worked in Swathi Kiranam and Swathi Muthyam, tweeted, “Viswanath garu. Shanti to a legend. A person in his own way leaves a huge vacuum of his art and thinking. Who made films with a purpose. Who was the calm in a storm. Will miss you dearly (sic).”

A person in his own way leaves a huge vacuum of his art and thinking. Who made films with a purpose.who was the calm in a storm. Will miss you dearly 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QP4DadmWZ2 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) February 2, 2023

Actor Ravi Teja tweeted, “Disheartening to know about the tragic news of Vishwanath garu. Words may not suffice to express his loss. His contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever. My sincere condolences to his entire family & dear ones. OM SHANTI (sic).”

His contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever. My sincere condolences to his entire family & dear ones. OM SHANTI 🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 3, 2023

