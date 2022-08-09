Chirag Paswan Demands President Rule & Fresh Polls In Bihar

Patna: Amid political development in Bihar, LJP (R) Chief Chirag Paswan today came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister alleging that Nitish Kumar focused on personal ambitions and is betraying NDA again.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, he accused Mr Kumar of being only concerned for power, not for the development of Bihar. He demanded President Rule and fresh assembly elections in the State.

Mr Paswan also dared Nitish Kumar to fight the polls alone.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras clarified that his party will remain in the BJP-led NDA.

He said it is impossible to have a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that earlier also an experiment was done between RJD and JD(U) but they can not stay together for long.