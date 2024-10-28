Tirana: In a remarkable display of skill and determination, 18-year-old Chirag Chikkara secured a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg category on the final day of the U23 World Wrestling Championships. This victory marked India’s only gold at the event, held from October 21-27, 2024.

Chikkara’s path to gold was nothing short of spectacular. He triumphed over Kyrgyzstan’s Abdymalik Karachov with a narrow 4-3 victory in a closely contested final. Earlier in the tournament, Chikkara showcased his dominance by defeating Kazakhstan’s Oralbek 8-0 in the semi-finals and securing a 6-1 win against Japan’s Ozawa in the Round of 16.

India’s wrestling contingent concluded the championships with a total of nine medals, including one gold, one silver, and seven bronze medals. This impressive haul underscores the growing prowess of Indian wrestlers on the global stage.

The U23 World Wrestling Championships in Tirana witnessed fierce competition, with athletes from around the world vying for top honors. Chikkara’s gold medal win not only adds to India’s medal tally but also highlights the potential and talent of young Indian wrestlers.

As the nation celebrates this achievement, the wrestling community looks forward to more such stellar performances in future international competitions.