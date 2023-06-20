Chingari To Lay Off 20% Workforce

Indian homegrown short video platform, Chingari which shot to popularity after the Indian government banned Chinese apps, including TikTok, in 2020, is laying off 20 per cent of its workforce.

Chingari has around 240 employees in India, as per its LinkedIn page. The short video app launched video NFT marketplace last year.

The employees being laid off by Chingari were informed about the job cuts by the HR team during one-on-one interactions on Monday (June 19), said a report by Inc42. The tech team is among the most impacted ones by the job cuts at Chingari.

The startup is offering a two-month salary as severance pay to the employees impacted by the job cut and also extended their health insurance by three months, the report added.

Chingari has more than 160 million users in over 15 languages, as of November 2022. The app has more than 5 million daily active users (DAU) and 40 million monthly active users (MAU) and has been downloaded more than 170 million times on official Google Play Store.