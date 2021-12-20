Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Denies Sexual Abuse Claim

Beijing: Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star whose account of sexual coercion by a former Communist Party leader ignited weeks of tensions, has reversed her assertion that she had been sexually assaulted by the official.

The former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion’s quickly-censored social media post last month sparked international concern, including from the United Nations, the White House and fellow tennis stars.

In comments to Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper, Peng denied making the allegation.

“I would like to stress a very important point: I have never said nor written anything accusing anyone of sexually assaulting me,” the 35-year-old said in footage apparently filmed on a phone at a sports event in Shanghai.

“I would like to emphasise this point very clearly.”

In a post on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform, Peng had alleged that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli — who is in his 70s — coerced her into sex during an on-off relationship spanning several years.

In the Zaobao video, when asked about the Weibo post, Peng said it was a “private matter” that people had “many misunderstandings” about.

Her denial drew skepticism from human rights advocates, who have said that Chinese officials appear to have corralled her into rehearsed video appearances.