Chinese Tennis Player Banned For 9 Months Over Match-Fixing Case

London: A Chinese tennis player has been banned for nine months for his involvement in a match-fixing case.

According to the International Tennis Integrity Agency, Baoluo Zheng, 21, has admitted the mistake. Following this, he has been banned for nine months.

“The 21-year-old player approached an opponent and offered money in return for deliberately losing a match at a tournament in Egypt in October 2022,” the agency said in a statement.

Baoluo, whose career-high ranking is No. 525 in doubles, was also fined $5,000 though $2,000 is suspended.

On October 27, Baoluo was provisionally suspended after having played in a tournament in Sharm El Sheikh.