Chinese research vessel Yang Wang-5 leaves Indian Ocean Region

New Delhi: Amid the India-China border clash in Tawang along the LAC, the Chinese scientific research vessel ‘Yang Wang-5’, which had entered Indian Ocean Region a few days ago, has now moved out of the area, News agency ANI reported citing Navy sources on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the sources also said that the vessel was being constantly monitored by Indian Navy assets including long-range surveillance drones and maritime patrol aircraft.

From the time, the Chinese scientific research vessel ‘Yang Wang-5’ entered the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy had been monitoring it.

The vessel, known to be fitted with tracking and surveillance devices, had entered the Indian Ocean Region through the Sunda straits Indian Navy’s assets in the IOR and the aerial surveillance capabilities ensure that the Navy maintains a comprehensive maritime domain awareness in the region.