Chinese PLA enhancing surveillance along LAC despite disengagement: Report

New Delhi: UK-based Janes Information Group said Tibet Military Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is enhancing surveillance along LAC.

The development comes amid border dispute between the two nations partially resolved last month. The report said footage released by the China Central Television 7 (CCTV 7) channel shows PLA Ground Force (PLAGF) using two sensor systems at the Xiao post along the Indian border.

The report further said that strengthening of border defences comes just within a month of the disengagement of forces on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India and China need to quickly resolve the remaining issues pertaining to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. He said once disengagement is completed at all friction points, the two sides could also look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area.