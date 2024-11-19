New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested Fang Chenjin, a Chinese national, for his alleged involvement in a massive ₹100 crore cyber fraud operation.

The scam, which targeted individuals through WhatsApp stock trading groups, has left numerous victims in its wake.

The investigation began in July when Suresh Kolichiyil Achuthan filed a complaint, claiming he was defrauded of ₹43.5 lakh through a fake stock market training scheme.

As the probe deepened, authorities uncovered a complex web of cybercrime and money laundering activities spanning multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Fang Chenjin’s arrest was made by the Shahdara Cyber Police, who seized crucial evidence, including mobile phones and WhatsApp chat logs, linking him to the fraudulent activities. The police have identified at least 17 additional complaints connected to the same bank account used in the scam.

DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, stated, “This arrest is a major step towards dismantling the network of cybercriminals preying on unsuspecting individuals. We are committed to bringing all perpetrators to justice.”

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working tirelessly to trace the full extent of the fraud and recover the stolen funds. Victims are urged to come forward and report any suspicious activities related to online stock trading schemes.