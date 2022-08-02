Chinese Military On High Alert As Tensions Simmer Over Pelosi’s Visit

Beijing: The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch “targeted military operations” in response to Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, China’s defence ministry said.

Separately, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan starting Tuesday night, and will test-launch conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan.

According to media reports, the military deployment from the Chinese side, US and Taiwan have continued to build up in the region, increasing the tensions and possibility of a miscalculation.

Chinese fighter jets also flew in Taiwan’s Air Defense Zone. China’s military has also announced military exercises in some areas of the South China Sea and Bohai sea Aug. 2 to Aug 6, with entry prohibited during this time.

A Chinese expert participating in a discussion on English arm of Chinese state TV said that this crisis may turn out to be an opportunity for China to enter Taiwanese airspace and territorial waters and break this inability.