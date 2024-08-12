Chinese 13-Year-Old Bharatnayam Dancer Performs ‘Arangetram’ in China

A 13-year-old Chinese girl, Lei Muzi, has made history by performing the first-ever Bharatanatyam “Arangetram” in China. The event, which took place on Sunday, marks a significant milestone in the journey of this ancient Indian dance form in the neighbouring country.

Lei’s solo dance debut was witnessed by celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer Leela Samson, Indian diplomats, and a large audience of Chinese fans. The performance, which lasted for two hours, featured Lei dancing to several classical numbers accompanied by musicians flown in from Chennai.

T S Vivekanand, the First Secretary of the Indian Embassy in charge of culture, highlighted the importance of this event, stating that it was the first Arangetram by a student fully trained and performed in China. Shruti Rawat, wife of the Indian Ambassador, was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Lei has been training in Bharatanatyam for over a decade at a school run by Jin, herself an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer who held her own Arangetram in New Delhi in 1999. Jin expressed pride in her student’s achievements and noted how the dance form has brought them close together over the years.

The Arangetram, which is the graduation ceremony in Bharatanatyam, is a crucial step for dancers. It marks their debut performance on stage in front of teachers, experts, and audience members. Only after completing the Arangetram are students allowed to perform independently or train aspiring dancers.

This event signifies the growing popularity of Indian classical dance forms in China. For Chinese fans of Indian classical art who have dedicated their lives to learning and performing these dance forms, Lei’s Arangetram represents a historic moment and a significant milestone in cultural exchange between the two nations.

Lei is scheduled to perform in Chennai later this month, further strengthening the cultural ties between India and China through the medium of dance.