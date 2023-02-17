China’s Top Tech Banker Bao Fan Goes Missing

Beijing: Bao Fan, the chief executive of China Renaissance Holdings, has gone missing, according to the investment bank he founded.

Bao’s company China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. said it had lost touch with the banker, one of the country’s most prolific dealmakers over the past two decades.

Bao is among the most prominent dealmakers in China’s tech scene, having overseen tie-ups between ride-hailing giants Didi and Kuaidi and food delivery platforms Meituan and Dianping.

Bao, who began his career as an M&A banker with Morgan Stanley, founded China Renaissance in 2005.

China Renaissance was listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2018 and has invested in high-profile Chinese startups such as electric carmaker NIO in addition to providing advisory services.