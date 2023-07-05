Ukraine
International

China’s Role Important In Russian Nuke Threat, Says Ukraine

By Pragativadi News Service
7

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said on Wednesday that China’s position in the face of a potential nuclear threat from Russia was “important”.

Andriy Yermak posted a screenshot of an article from the Financial Times about Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s reported warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin against a nuclear attack in Ukraine.

“(This is) an important position of (China) regarding the nuclear threat from the insane Russian terrorist,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Pragativadi News Service 23587 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking