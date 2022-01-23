China’s PLA Found Missing Arunachal Boy, Says Indian Army

New Delhi: Indian army on Sunday informed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have located the missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh.

The due procedure is being followed and he will be returned to Indian side soon, PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey said.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian Army had sought the assistance of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to locate missing boy Miram Taron on their side and return him as per established protocol.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had on January 19 tweeted about the teenager being abducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Upper Siang district.

Soon after Gao’s tweet, officials in the district said they have provided all information sought by higher authorities and were waiting for the 17-year-old’s return.