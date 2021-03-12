China’s parliament endorses plan to ‘improve’ Hong Kong elections; “restricts people to freely elect their leaders”

Hong Kong: China’s rubber-stamp parliament overwhelmingly endorsed a proposal on “improving the electoral system” of Hong Kong, further restricting the ability of people in the city to freely elect their leaders.

Members of the National People’s Congress in Beijing voted 2,895 in favour of the proposal, with no votes against and one abstention.

The stated goal of the draft changes, which came on the closing day of the annual meeting, is to ensure that only “patriots” govern Hong Kong, a definition which Chinese officials have made clear requires not only loyalty to the country but loyalty to the Communist Party.

The decision includes a plan to alter the size and composition of the city’s legislature, increasing the number of seats from 70 to 90, therefore reducing the overall percentage of democratically elected officials.

For almost 24 years, Hong Kong has been a kind of unwitting political laboratory, the subject of an experiment centred on the defining ideological divide of our time.

This was exactly what the Sino-British deal of 1984 had in mind as it laid the groundwork for the territory’s eventual handback to China in 1997.

“One Country, Two Systems”, as the formula is known, is meant to allow Hong Kong to continue until at least 2047 with its free speech, its independent courts and its vibrant – if limited – democracy, while the new sovereign power maintains its rigid, one-party rule.