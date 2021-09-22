China’s Harbin Enters Into Semi-Shutdown Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Beijing: To contain the spread of COVID-19, China’s northeastern city of Harbin has entered into a semi-shutdown.

Three of 16 new local cases reported in China were in Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Wednesday. Following this, the authorities have asked its residents to refrain from stepping outside their homes, unless necessary, before their test results are out.

The city has already told its residents to avoid leaving town unless for essential reasons, and those who do leave must produce proof of negative test results within 48 hours from departure.

Indoors venues such as cinemas, gyms and mah-jong parlours were also shut, and tourist sites were ordered to limit visitor traffic at half of their capacity, state television reported on Tuesday.