China: Wuhan To Test All Residents As COVID-19 Returns

Wuhan: Authorities here on Tuesday decided to test the entire population for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The decision came after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.

Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million, is “swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents”, senior city official Li Tao said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Authorities announced on Monday that seven locally transmitted infections had been found among migrant workers in the city, breaking a year-long streak without domestic cases after it squashed an initial outbreak with an unprecedented lockdown in early 2020.

Meanwhile, China reported 61 domestic cases on Tuesday as an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta variant reached dozens of cities after infections among airport cleaners in Nanjing sparked a chain of cases that have been reported across the country.