China Warns Countermeasures Over Restrictions On Its Travellers Abroad

Beijing: Piqued by several countries, including India, clamping curbs on Chinese travellers amid the massive surge of COVID in the country, China on Tuesday said the restrictions are discriminatory and warned of reciprocal countermeasures.

The US, Australia, Canada, India, Israel, Malaysia, Morocco, Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and several EU countries have asked travellers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flights, while Morocco, which attracts a large number of Chinese tourists, even banned Chinese travellers from entering the country.

Asked at a media briefing here about the restrictions on Chinese travellers, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning went on the offensive saying “we do not believe the entry restriction measures some countries have taken against China are science-based”.