China Test-Flies Futuristic Cargo Drones, Air Taxis

Over the weekend, engineers conducted a test flight of China’s largest cargo drone to date, while a helicopter taxi service tested a new 100-km (62-mile) route to Shanghai, marking significant progress in the country’s burgeoning low-altitude economy.

The twin-engine cargo drone, capable of carrying a 2-metric-ton payload and developed by the state-funded Sichuan Tengden Sci-tech Innovation Co, took off in Sichuan province for a 20-minute inaugural flight, as reported by state media.

With a wingspan of 16.1 m (52.8 ft) and a height of 4.6 m (15 ft), the Tengden drone is marginally larger than the popular four-seat Cessna 172 light aircraft.

Following the Tengden’s successful trial, it’s worth noting that the state-owned Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) had its first flight of a cargo drone in June, with the HH-100 model boasting a 700 kg (1,543 pounds) payload capacity and a 520 km flight radius. AVIC is set to test the TP2000 next year, which can transport up to 2 tons and has a range four times greater than the HH-100. Commercial drone deliveries have already commenced in China.

Industry insiders in China suggest that cargo drones could significantly reduce delivery times and transportation costs, while also enabling deliveries to areas without traditional aviation infrastructure, such as rooftops in densely populated urban areas.

These drones may also provide taxi services for people. In April, EHang Holdings, a UAV manufacturer based in Guangzhou, received China’s first certification for autonomous passenger drone production.

This year, the government highlighted the low-altitude economy as a new engine of growth, recognizing vertical mobility as a “new productive force” in sectors like passenger and cargo transportation.

Shanghai NewSky Heli Co, offering one-way tickets for up to 1,800 yuan, aims to reduce the travel time between these cities to 20 minutes, down from several hours. The company anticipates up to 30,000 passengers annually for the service starting on Aug. 18.

Shanghai is planning to develop more low-altitude routes connecting various cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.