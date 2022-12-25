China-returnee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Quarantined At Home

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days ago, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Agra Dr AK Srivastava.

The man returned to Agra from China via Delhi on December 23 following which he was tested at a private lab. The report came out positive for Covid,

As per reports, the man is asymptomatic and is isolated at his residence in Agra. The sample has been sent for genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, health department officials are tracing other persons who came in contact with the patient.

Amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries, including China, the Centre has ramped up its anti-coronavirus measures.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi alerted the nation in this regard and asked the public to up their vigil and take precautions.