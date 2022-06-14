China Restarts Visa Application Process For Indian Nationals After 18 Months

New Delhi: China has restarted the visa application process for Indian nationals after a hiatus of more than 18 months as it had effectively banned visa for Indians and flights to and from India since November 2020.

Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has issued a notice on its website yesterday saying that foreign nationals and their accompanying family members going to China for resumption of work and production in all fields may apply for visas.

However, it does not state whether Indian students waiting to return to their colleges in China can apply.

The notice also says that Visa applications are temporarily suspended for tourism and other private purposes.

After Dr. Jaishankar’s personal intervention with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his India visit in March, China in April, had finally agreed to permit return of some Indian students.

A list of students who will be allowed to return to China has been sent by the Indian side to the Chinese side. Prasar Bharati Beijing reports that issue of return of Indian students is being handled separately.

Indian Embassy in Beijing and Ministry of External Affairs have consistently taken up the issue of return of Indian nationals including students with the Chinese authorities in last two years.

Thousands of Indians complained that they and their families are going through “severe mental anxiety; emotional trauma; financial losses; interruption in kids’ education; and many intangible damages.