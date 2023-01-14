China reports almost 60,000 COVID-related deaths since early December

Beijing: China has reported nearly 60,000 deaths among COVID-affected people since early December after complaints it was failing to release data.

The toll from December 8 through Thursday consisted of 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with COVID-19, the National Health Commission announced on Saturday, adding that the “emergency peak” of its latest surge appears to have passed.

The surge in infections has been blamed on the Chinese government’s emphasis on shielding the 1.4 billion people that make up its population rather than inoculating them effectively against the Covid-19 virus.

Reports of deaths on social media and long queues at morgues and crematoriums have suggested a high death toll, but until Saturday authorities had only officially recorded a few dozen Covid-19 fatalities.

The shortfall in reported numbers was due to stringent definitions of how a death is attributed to Covid in China. Only people who died of respiratory failure were counted. The World Health Organization last week criticised the new definition as too narrow and warned that it was an under-representation of the true impact of the outbreak. But Chinese authorities responded that it was not necessary to attribute every death to Covid.

China stopped reporting data on COVID-19 deaths and infections after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls in December despite a surge in infections that began in October and has filled hospitals with feverish, wheezing patients.