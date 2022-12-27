China Reopens Borders To World; Ends Covid Quarantine For Travellers In January

Beijing: China will no longer subject inbound travellers to quarantine from January 8, putting the country on track to emerge from three years of self-imposed global isolation under a Covid Zero policy that battered the economy and stoked historic public discontent.

People arriving in China will only be required to obtain negative Covid test results within 48 hours of departure, according to a statement from the National Health Commission Monday. That compares with the current requirement of eight days isolation – five days at a designated quarantine hotel, or central facility, followed by three days at home.

China will scrap quarantine for travellers from 8 January, officials said, marking the last major shift from the country’s zero-Covid policy.

After three years of closed borders, this will effectively reopen the country to those with work and study visas, or seeking to visit family.

But it comes as China struggles with the virus’ ferocious spread in the wake of restrictions being lifted.

Reports says hospitals are overwhelmed and elderly people are dying.