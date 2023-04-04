China releases names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: For the third time in six years, China has announced Chinese names for geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh, reiterating its claim to the entire Indian state.

China’s ministry of civil affairs on Sunday released the “standardised” names for 11 places in “Zangnam”, which is Chinese nomenclature for the northeastern state. The announcement was made after getting approval from the State Council, as per the official statement.

The areas that were named included two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers. The document included their coordinates, category of place names and subordinate administrative districts.

This is the third batch of names in Chinese characters, Tibetan and pinyin announced by China.

The first batch of six names was released in November 2017, just a few days after the visit of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama to Arunachal.

The second one was released in December 2021, just two days before China’s new land border law came into effect.

After the second batch, India said that Arunachal Pradesh “has always been, and will always be an integral part of India”. “Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact,” India said.