China planning super dam in Tibet to control flow of water to India: Experts

New Delhi: Beijing wants to control water and use it as a weapon against India by planning a super dam in Tibet, according to experts.

China is preparing to construct a super dam on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zanngbor river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Yarlung Zangbo river flows into Arunachal Pradesh in India where it is called “Siang “and then to Assam state as “Brahmaputra” before flowing into Bangladesh. The plan will have a far-reaching impact on northeast India’s water security.

The super dam’s hydroelectric power capacity is projected to be three times that of central China’s Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest power station in terms of installed capacity since 2012.

The dam could reportedly provide 300 billion kWh of clean, renewable, and zero-carbon electricity, annually. Experts said Beijing has a strategic advantage over India in terms of international transboundary rivers.

In 2017, Beijing stopped sharing data soon after the 73-day long standoff between India and Chinese troops at Doklam near the Sikkim border.

As Tibet comes under a very seismic zone, big dams in the region would trigger earthquakes and landslides in the region, the experts said.