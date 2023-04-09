China Man Found Guilty Of Scaring 1,100 Chickens To Death, Sentenced To Six Months In Jail

Beijing: A man in China has been sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of scaring to death 1,100 chickens that belonged to his neighbour, New York Post reported. The bizarre act was actually a part of his revenge scheme against his neighbour.

Notably, the dispute between the man, identified by his surname Gu and his neighbor Zhong had been ongoing since April 2022 when the latter cut down Gu’s trees without permission.

As per China Daily, Gu snuck onto his neighbor Zhong’s chicken farm and then used a flashlight to terrify the birds, causing them to kill one another. The flashlight caused his chickens to panic, which resulted in them fleeing into a corner and dying from the crush.

460 chickens were killed that day and Gu was apprehended by police. He was then ordered to pay Zhong 3,000 yuan (Rs 35,734) which made his resentment towards Zhong even more intense. He was undeterred and continued to seek revenge. So, he went onto the property a second time and killed 640 chickens the same way.

Chinese authorities estimated that the 1,100 dead chickens were worth about 13,840 yuan (Rs 1,64,855).

A court in Hengyang county of central China’s Hunan province ruled on Tuesday that Gu had intentionally caused property loss to Zhong, per China Daily.

The court sentenced him to six months in prison with one year of probation. The sentence was given to Gu because he showed remorse for the crimes.