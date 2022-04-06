China Logs 20,000 Daily Covid Cases, Highest Since Start Of Pandemic

Beijing: China reported over 20,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily tally given since the start of the pandemic, with Shanghai the heart of the virus surge despite being in lockdown.

The country’s “zero-Covid” strategy has come under immense strain as cases spike.

Until March, China had kept daily cases low with snap localised lockdowns, mass testing, and strict restrictions on international travel.

China recorded 20,472 infections on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in a statement, adding that there were “no new deaths.”

The majority of the cases are, however, asymptomatic.